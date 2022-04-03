Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.10) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,948.33 ($51.72).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,508 ($45.95) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a market capitalization of £90.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,628.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,815.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,170.55). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

