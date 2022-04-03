Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.33.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $259.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.47. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.