United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.

UMC stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

