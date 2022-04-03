United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Kenneth D. Newby bought 12,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

