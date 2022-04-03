United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.60 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $63.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About United States Antimony (Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

