United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.60 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $63.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.83.
About United States Antimony (Get Rating)
