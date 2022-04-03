United States Steel (NYSE:X) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.24

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 240995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.