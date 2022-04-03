United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,132.98 ($14.84). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,124.50 ($14.73), with a volume of 2,295,174 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,063.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.

In other news, insider Liam Butterworth bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.57) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($40,712.60). Insiders bought a total of 3,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,074 in the last 90 days.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.