Universal (NYSE:UVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Universal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Universal by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,639,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

