UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 12.4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.51. 17,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,770,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.93 million, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in UP Fintech by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UP Fintech by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

