US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. US Foods reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,801,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

