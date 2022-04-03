Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.80

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 5785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Valaris alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.