Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $103.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

