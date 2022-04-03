Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,234 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

