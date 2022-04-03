Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 357 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $40,676,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $200.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $200.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

