Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.15% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 30.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

