Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 118 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,371.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,180.00 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,411.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,479.70.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

