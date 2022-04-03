Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 257.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $165.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.63. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.