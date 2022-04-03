Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $85.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.