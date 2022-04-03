Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 620,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 523,028 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

PTON opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

