Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $46.61 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

