Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 17,525 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

