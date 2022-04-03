Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,321,000.

VWO stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

