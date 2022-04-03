Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.