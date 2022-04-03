Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,919. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $75.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

