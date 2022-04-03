Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.01. 166,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

