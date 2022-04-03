Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.81 and a 12 month high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
