Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares in the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,603,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT opened at $101.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.