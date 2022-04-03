Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Vectrus by 95.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.