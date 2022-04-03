Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Vectrus stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.38.
Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
