VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VEON. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VEON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $11,156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VEON by 87.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in VEON by 79.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 5,041,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.