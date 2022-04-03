VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on VEON. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VEON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.
VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
