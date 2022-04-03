Verastem, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Verastem in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%.
NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.84. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Verastem by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Verastem by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 139,335 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
