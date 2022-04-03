Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

VSTM opened at $1.43 on Friday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $266.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 74.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

