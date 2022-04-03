Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of VSTM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,562. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,000 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,701,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,850 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $3,371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Verastem by 1,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 858,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

