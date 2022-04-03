Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.37 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Verge has a market capitalization of $224.70 million and $7.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00273526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001397 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,501,345,488 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

