VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $225.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $198.53 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VeriSign will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

