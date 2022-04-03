Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.