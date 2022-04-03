Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $266.15 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

