Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.85. Vertiv shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 172,306 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. TheStreet cut Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.
In other news, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 142.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
Vertiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
