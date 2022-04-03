Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,796 shares of company stock worth $309,341 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,919. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

