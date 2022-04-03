Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $996.81

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 996.81 ($13.06) and traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.40). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 878 ($11.50), with a volume of 120,943 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.77) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 835.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 995.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 292.67.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

