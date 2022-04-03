Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $61.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.
VSCO opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,962,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
