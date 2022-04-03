Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $61.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

VSCO opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,962,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

