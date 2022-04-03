View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,490,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 18,470,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIEW shares. Raymond James downgraded View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of View stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. View has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of View by 115.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of View in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of View in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of View by 233.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

