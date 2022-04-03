Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,799,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $10,437,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 234,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $38.03 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

