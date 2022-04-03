Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

