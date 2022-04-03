Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEAT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

