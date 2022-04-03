Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 225 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Vodafone Group (LON:VODGet Rating) has been given a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.01% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.66) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.37. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a market capitalization of £34.04 billion and a PE ratio of -252.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

