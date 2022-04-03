VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $236.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.23. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

In other VOXX International news, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $225,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 238,918 shares of company stock worth $2,648,417. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VOXX International by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

