Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $209.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.04.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.