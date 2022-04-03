W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.33 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $67.31 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $67.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

