Waltonchain Trading 8.8% Higher This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $44.95 million and $2.83 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,776,367 coins and its circulating supply is 79,801,155 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

