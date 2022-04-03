Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €36.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SKB stock opened at €20.65 ($22.69) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €18.90 ($20.77) and a 12-month high of €32.65 ($35.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €23.74 and a 200-day moving average of €27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85.
About Koenig & Bauer (Get Rating)
